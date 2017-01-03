Richfield-Bloomington Credit Union Announces Selection of New CEO

47 minutes ago





Richfield-Bloomington Credit Union - BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (January 3, 2017) - Richfield-Bloomington Credit Union has named Gregory Worthen as its new CEO effective Monday, January 2, 2017. Credit Union Resources conducted the executive search for the $270 million dollar credit union.

Worthen’s over 20 years of bank and credit union experience, and over 15 years of senior management experience, will be a valuable asset to the executive team at RBCU. His proven ability to effectively analyze markets target areas of highest return, and develop strategies to attain goals and develop business will help RBCU continue to provide exceptional service to its members.

Worthen comes to RBCU from 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in Bethalto, Illinois, where he served as Chief Operating Officer/Senior Vice President. He was responsible for planning, directing, organizing, and controlling the activities of the branch operations, call center, insurance, electronic services, and investment services departments at the credit union. He was the legislative liaison for the credit union on all state and federal credit union matters.

Prior to being the COO/SVP, Worthen was the Vice President of Strategic Operations at 1st MidAmerica focused on moving the credit union forward. He also spent 8 years as the Vice President of Lending for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, managing the Mortgage, Indirect, Consumer, Collections, and Commercial lending areas.

Worthen holds an MBA from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri. Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

Worthen is actively involved in the community. He is on the board of directors for the Illinois Credit Union Foundation and the fundraising chairman and past chairman for the George G. Burnett Chapter of Credit Unions.

About RBCU

Established in 1957 by local educators, Richfield Bloomington Credit Union (RBCU) is committed to improving the quality of its members lives by helping to educate them to make the best financial decisions, provide them with the best personal and remote access service, and strengthen the communities it serves by giving back both time and money.

RBCU has over 21,000 members and approximately $274 million in assets. RBCU offers a complete line of financial products and services including completely free online banking, mobile banking, bill pay, and eStatements. Branches are located in Richfield and Bloomington and members also have access to the informative rbcu.org website 24/7.